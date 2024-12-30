Overwatch 2 document reveals critical issues with game’s ban system

A lengthy Google Drive document revealed some critical issues with Overwatch 2’s automated report system, a controversial mechanism of the hero shooter.

Overwatch 2’s report system is famously controversial in the community, with a notoriously strict chat filter and an automated system that is notoriously abusable. The Overwatch 2 community has been vocal about their distaste for the report system, with some saying that the report system discourages players in communicating in-game properly to avoid false punishments.

Additionally, due to issues with Blizzard’s customer support service, players report having difficulty in getting these false bans overturned.

In an effort to combat this system, pro player Aimbok created a lengthy 50+ page document outlining various issues with Overwatch 2’s report system, notable examples of false bans with evidence, and suggestions on how to fix the system overall.

The issues with Overwatch 2’s report system

Overwatch 2’s report system up until punishment is mostly automated. According to the document, players can allegedly receive bans without even playing the game if the account receives enough reports, which seem to have a set threshold based on the age of your account and the type of report.

Additionally, reports are almost never handled by a human, meaning your account can suddenly see punishments without any human intervention. Blizzard’s customer support staff are mostly outsourced, so many instances of players attempting to reclaim falsely banned accounts fall on deaf ears due how tickets are handled within the system. Responses are also largely copypasted.

The document also outlines proof of whitelists for certain content creators, with numerous screenshots demonstrating the existence of whitelists and a Discord server for whitelisted players, Overwatch devs, and community managers.

The Overwatch 2 report system is notoriously abusable

In the document, Aimbok listed many different examples of false bans, with many that stand out as particularly egregious. One ban for pro Overwatch player Proper illustrated a common type of account ban referred to as a “Generic Account Ban,” which refers to a violation of the EULA or terms of service for the game. These bans are usually never overturned as players never receive specific reasons as to why they are banned.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2 players think the ban system is flawed.

An Overwatch streamer named Arrge was falsely banned after a coordinated reporting session from a harassment Discord server. Arrge was ultimately banned six times until he was whitelisted by Blizzard. Allegedly, numerous Discord servers exist for the sole purpose of coordinating reporting attacks against content creators or other Overwatch 2 players.

A Redditor, u/Nyro117, posted chat logs referenced by customer support for his ban. Some of the included bannable phrases were “gg,” “ns,” “that scared me,” and “yipppeee.” Another pro player, Haluk, was banned for saying “dumpsyer” in-game which put his college scholarship in jeopardy. His ban was overturned after public outcry.

Many one-tricks or players of off-meta heroes are also frequent victims of false bans, with players like emelichen and Fuey500 receiving numerous bans for their hero picks.

Overwatch 2’s solution may lie with other games

Overwatch 2’s report system is largely problematic, and it’s clear the solution to player punishment is not an automated system. In an era where Overwatch 2 is siphoning players to Marvel Rivals, Overwatch needs to focus on polishing out these major blemishes to maintain a strong player base.

Aimbok suggested adapting a version of Counter-strike’s report system, aptly named “Overwatch,” which allows the player base to self-govern themselves by allowing trusted players to handle reports manually. Many of the systems required for this already exist in Overwatch 2.

In the meantime, if your account has received a false sanction, Aimbok encourages players to contact him and send in proof of any false bans that may have occurred.