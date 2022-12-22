Overwatch 2 Director accidentally loads unreleased campaign map on dev Twitch stream

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

Overwatch 2’s game director almost leaked a new campaign map for the game while live streaming on Twitch during a casual community broadcast.

During a recent Twitch stream, the Overwatch dev team discussed the creative process behind how they build their maps. Giving their community a rare look at how some of their favorite maps have been built.

However, the stream wasn’t without hiccups. Aaron Keller – the director of Overwatch 2 – accidentally came close to letting slip a particular campaign map for Overwatch 2 when loading up the content for the stream.

“I don’t even know if I picked the right map because it doesn’t give you the name when you first put it in,” began Keller, before hesitantly adding, “we’ll see if this works, if it doesn’t I’m sorry.” Shortly after, Keller realized that he had in fact loaded up the wrong map.

“Oh I don’t think this is it. Oh my god, I’m glad we’re not streaming this because it’s a campaign map.”

Keller then began laughing alongside Dion Rogers (Overwatch 2 art director) and Andy Belford (community). After recovering from the initial shock and laughter of the moment, Belford tried to pivot the conversation away from the Overwatch 2 campaign chatter as to not reveal any secrets being kept under wraps. “So we’re gonna change the subject really quickly. And yes we’re very glad you’re not streaming that Aaron.”

And while any footage of the map was unfortunately not revealed, it’s likely only a matter of time before the Overwatch 2 team showed off this teased map. Given it’s all still in development for a 2023 release, it appears the devs are hard at work testing campaign levels before they roll out in the new year, so it’s only a matter of time before we get in on the fun.

