Overwatch 2 director locks in Lifeweaver balance changes & control fixes days after debut

Overwatch 2’s director Aaron Keller has confirmed Lifeweaver will be receiving balance changes and control fixes mere days after his debut on the live servers.

Overwatch 2’s newest hero Lifeweaver arrived with Season 4 of Blizzard’s popular hero shooter. Hailing from Thailand, Lifeweaver assists his teammates with repositioning and healing tools spread throughout their kit, saving allies from sticky situations.

Lifeweaver has been on the live servers for a couple of days as of writing, receiving mixed reactions from the Overwatch 2 community about his entrance. Many users have spoken up about his kit having too many buttons, resulting in an awkward experience whilst playing. The support has two different weapons he can swap to, as well as a dash, pull, and lift to use. Pair this with the ability to break the lift he creates and his ultimate, and Lifeweaver’s kit has a fair few players confused about its complicated nature.

Overwatch 2’s game director Aaron Keller has confirmed that alternative controls are currently in the work for the hero. Keller stated in a tweet that the team was looking at the hero’s dash and weapon-swapping capabilities for a smoother time.

Alongside this, Keller has recently confirmed that Lifeweaver would be receiving some balance changes in the near future. Keller announced that the team was continuously collecting and analyzing performance data from the new hero, stating that they should have details about balance changes shortly.

The game director did state that according to the performance data received, Lifeweaver is “likely” to be getting a buff with the upcoming changes, indicating that his performance on live servers has been underwhelming.

Keller revealed that information regarding these changes should be arriving sometime next week, giving players insight into what Blizzard has in mind for the newest Thai support in Overwatch 2.