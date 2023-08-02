Overwatch 2 devs warn players of lost progress issues ahead of Season 6 launch

Overwatch 2 devs are warning players of losing progression on their hero lifetime challenges ahead of Season 6’s launch which marks the arrival of a revamped system.

As Overwatch 2 makes its way through the twilight days of Season 5, the community is already raring to start with Overwatch 2: Invasion, also known as Season 6.

Promised to come are the long-awaited PvE story missions, hero mastery missions, a new core game mode, a new support hero, and even a revamped player progression system. There’s a lot.

However, ahead of the upcoming Season 6 debut, devs are now warning players that some might lose a bit of progression when the new system drops.

Blizzard Current Overwatch 2’s lifetime hero challenges progression will not transfer in the next season.

Devs clarified that the current lifetime challenges players have completed for individual heroes – challenges that reward player icons – will be transferred to the new progression system. However, progress on incomplete challenges will be lost in the update.

“Any current progress on these lifetime challenges will not transfer over into the new player progression system,” a dev announced on the Blizzard forums.

Rest assured that whatever rewards you have earned from the challenges until now will still be in your inventory after the swap. “You will keep any previously earned rewards from completing the lifetime challenges into the new system.”

Further explaining that players can finish their current challenges they have progression until the end of Season 5, “You can still complete the hero lifetime challenges until the end of season five.”

This would not be the first time Overwatch players would have their hero progression lost in a major update, as during the shift from Overwatch 1 to 2, hero progression was similarly not transferred.