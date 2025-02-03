Overwatch 2 devs tease new “out of this world” variant after Jade weapon complaints

A new Overwatch 2 weapon variant has been teased and it’s being described as “spectacular” and “out of this world.”

Since Overwatch 2 was first released, the game has received a plethora of different weapon variants players can obtain and use.

These allow you to alter your weapon’s appearance, adding to the customization options, ranging from the ones that simply give the gun a different look to the Mythic ones that add entirely new effects and animations.

After the Spotlight Announcement confirming “game-breaking changes” for 2025 was revealed, Blizzard is back with a new Director’s Take post from Aaron Keller. This time, other than detailing plans for the future of the game as a whole, a new weapon variant has also been teased to be in the works.

Overwatch 2 will be getting a new “out of this world” weapon variant

In the official blog post, Aaron Keller mentioned a new weapon variant that is “out of this world” and will be available to collect this year.

The topic of the new weapon variant was brought up after criticisms regarding Jade weapons were mentioned. While the latter allows you to show off your comp dedication, it’s no secret that the community’s feedback hasn’t quite been positive.

“One of the biggest criticisms we’ve heard is how our Jade Weapon variants are getting vaulted at the end of this season,” Keller addressed.

He added: “Some of you have been hoping for a weapon skin that has a higher-end look to it, and we’ve got something for 2025 that is pretty spectacular.”

“So, while Jade Weapon Variants are going away for now, we’ve got an amazing new weapon variant to collect in 2025 that will be out of this world!”

Exactly how this new weapon variant will look is still unknown at the time of writing, though that hasn’t stopped the community from speculating. Some players on social media have theorized that these could be a galaxy or cosmic theme to them, considering how it was worded.

Additionally, though this post mentioned that Jade weapon variants will be going away, Aaron then took to X to mention that, after listening to the community’s feedback, these will be purchasable with Legacy and Competitive points in Season 15.