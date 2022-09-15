Overwatch 2 devs tease new KOTH map coming ‘soon’

The Overwatch 2 developers revealed the final new map launching with the game will be Esperanca, a Push mode set in Portgual, but a new King of the Hill map could be in the cards next.

Overwatch 2 is removing the ever-controversial 2CP mode and replacing it with Push and another mode to come later, but so far, there has yet to be a new KOTH map revealed for the hero shooter sequel.

While the existing KOTH maps have received some changes with day and night versions, other modes have received completely new maps such as Midtown being Hybrid and Circuit Royal being payload.

As such, some fans have been wondering when Blizzard will be releasing a new King of the Hill control map and one could finally be coming sooner than you think.

Blizzard Entertainment Esperanca is Overwatch 2’s third push map.

Overwatch 2 devs say new KOTH maps are in the works

During an interview with Dexerto, we asked Art Director Dion Rogers if there were any plans to release new KOTH maps and he hinted that something was coming.

“We very much love King of the Hill,” he said. “We will be making more King of the Hill maps, one maybe sooner than later.”

Not only that, but it would seem as if multiple are in development for OW2 as the developer confirmed that Blizzard is “definitely making more.”

Rogers didn’t say anything about where it could be, but it’s important to note that many heroes have a big connection to maps in the game.

Blizzard Entertainment Could we get a new Japanese map now that Kiriko is announced?

With the arrival of Kiriko as the game’s newest hero, Overwatch will have three characters (including Genji and Hanzo) of Japanese origin. However, with Hanamura removed from the game, they won’t have an active map representing them.

Once season one ends, Overwatch 2’s second season is set to begin on December 6 bringing in a new tank hero and a new map, so it’s possible that we could see OW’s first new KOTH stage at that time.