Overwatch 2 devs shuffle as Executive Producer leaves ahead of 2022 launch

Overwatch 2 Executive Producer Chacko Sonny is reportedly leaving his post at Blizzard, and the company has yet to name a replacement, causing some fans to worry ahead of the game’s 2022 release window.

Overwatch fans are paying close attention to any and all news that could affect the upcoming sequel, and on September 21, 2021, Bloomberg reported that Executive Producer Chacko Sonny had left Blizzard Entertainment.

Chacko reportedly told staff he was leaving the company on Friday, September 17, and a spokesperson for Activision Blizzard confirmed that was true.

According to the article, the Producer didn’t share exactly why he was leaving in a message for coworkers, nor did he mention the ongoing investigation into Activision Blizzard.

“[Working at Blizzard] has been an absolute privilege and one of the best experiences of my career,” Sonny wrote in an email to staff, some of whom told Bloomberg he was seen as a “stabilizing force” after the departure of Jeff Kaplan.

Employees went on to say that they weren’t aware of any allegations against the now former executive producer, adding he was widely well-respected at the company.

As you might expect, losing another big name from the Overwatch team hasn’t exactly been seen as a good sign by fans of the series. Some joked they’re starting to believe Overwatch 2 isn’t actually real, and fears about the title ever coming out are starting to creep back in.

One fan even poured salt into the wound with one of the most infamous Blizzard memes, joking about the announcement: ” Don’t you guys have employees?”

dont you guys have employees lmao — Michael Loda (@MichaelLoda) September 21, 2021

But, we’ll just have to wait and see how this move affects the development of what’s arguably the biggest Blizzard game in years. The publisher has yet to name a replacement, which will also be something to watch out for.

We’ve been told by the company that Overwatch 2 “is in the final stages of production,” and we’re set for a brand-new look at the sequel during the Overwatch League 2021 Finals on September 25. Depending on what’s shown, it could go a long way to taking care of the fears and worries Sonny’s departure from the team has only increased.