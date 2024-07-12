Overwatch 2 devs reveal scrapped Transformers collab skins and Lucio fans aren’t happy

Overwatch 2’s devs have revealed several scrapped Transformers collab skins, and Lucio fans aren’t happy with the hero’s snub from the collection.

When Season 11’s trailer dropped, yet another Overwatch collab was announced, this time with Transformers. Come the midseason update, the crossover is in full swing.

With Reinhardt, Bastion, Illari, and Ramattra getting the skins, it transformed them into Autobots and Decepticons as part of the event.

However, Overwatch 2’s devs revealed several other heroes who were up for consideration for the skin, and Lucio fans aren’t happy with his snub during the concept phase.

Hasbro We could have seen Soundwave Lucio skin in the Overwatch 2 x Transformers collab

In an interview with ComicBook, Overwatch 2’s Art Director Dion Rogers revealed that other heroes were on the drawing board, but was left off.

Article continues after ad

According to Rogers, Pharah as Starscream, Lucio as Soundwave, and Wrecking Ball as the planet Unicron were all on the table but were eventually left on the cutting room floor in favor of their other concepts.

Article continues after ad

Rogers said in the interview, “We did explore a few other heroes like Pharah as Starscream actually, and Lucio, we tried to make Soundwave work on him.”

In particular, Lucio fans were vocal in sharing their disappointment over the scrapped skin.

“Lucio fans boutta be so annoyed,” a player said. “We got robbed of a Legendary Lucio skin,” a fan said of Lucio’s snub.

Article continues after ad

“We could’ve had a Soundwave Lucio… I am going to blow myself up,” a Twitter user responded to the news. “I’m convinced they just hate Lucio,” one user wrote.

“Only one out of these that should have been released is Soundwave Lucio,” another player mentioned.

Despite the cool concepts being left behind, Rogers did say the idea of Reinhardt as Optimus Prime and Ramattra as Megatron was pretty much instant, with tons of other ideas being conceived during the making of the skins.