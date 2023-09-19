Overwatch 2 devs reveal Play of the Game upgrade and want players to help

A long-awaited upgrade to Overwatch 2’s Play of the Game system is finally in development after years of speculation.

Overwatch’s Play of the Game feature has been a staple for the hero shooter since its launch, highlighting the top moment from a match for everyone involved to see.

For years now, players have wanted an upgrade to this feature, suggesting that it should highlight team combos instead of an individual.

Although Blizzard has yet to revamp PoTG, that seems to finally be changing according to Systems Designer Gavin Winter who revealed the team was working on improvements and would like players to help.

Overwatch 2 team announce PoTG improvements in development

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Winter announced that upgrades are coming to the Play of the Game feature and plan to stomp out questionable highlights.

“Have you seen a PoTG in Season 6 that made you [think]? We’re looking to improve this feature in Overwatch 2 and want to see your most questionable PoTG,” he wrote.

If you’ve ever played Overwatch, chances are you know exactly what Winter is talking about. We’ve all seen clips of respawning Torbjorns getting PoTG because their turret fragged out and it seems like the devs want to put these highlights to rest.

Season 6 has seen some odd PoTg moments. Notably, a bug caused the POV to change between multiple players, leading some to theorize that Blizzard was working on a revamp to Play of the Game.

Earlier in 2023, Game Director Aaron Keller confirmed that changes to PoTG were planned to “show a greater variety of game-making plays.”

There’s still no word on when these planned improvements will go live, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted. Until then, keep it locked to Dexerto for more Overwatch 2 news and updates.