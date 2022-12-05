Overwatch 2 devs reveal new PvE missions with Ramattra and Zenyatta

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

The Overwatch 2 developers have announced new PvE missions that will expand on the relationship between Zenyatta and the game’s newest hero, Ramattra.

Ramattra is finally coming to Overwatch 2 on December 6 when Season 2 begins, ushering in a new era in the iconic hero shooter, but there’s a lot more to come over the horizon.

The upcoming tank hero is looking like he will be very important to Overwatch’s lore as he serves as the leader of Null Sector and is one of the primary antagonists in the campaign mode.

Despite the PvE missions still being a bit far off and scheduled for 2023, the devs are already hinting at some major action coming to the game featuring Ramattra and everyone’s favorite Omnic monk, Zenyatta.

Blizzard Entertainment Ramattra is Overwatch 2’s newest tank hero.

Ramattra and Zenyatta OW2 missions teased by Blizzard

In a new developer update, Lead Narrative Designer Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie discussed the relationship between Zenyatta and Ramattra in the story so far.

As it turns out, it was Ramattra who originally introduced Zen to the Shambali teachings and the two grew close.

However, the two haven’t spoken since Ramattra left to form Null Sector. Regardless, he still thinks fondly of his Omnic brother and believes there is no one in the world who understands him better.

“We’ll get to learn more about the relationship in the upcoming PvE missions,” Jurgens-Fyhrie teased.

As for when that will be, while the PvE content is still coming in 2023, Overwatch 2 Executive Producer Jared Neuss believes it won’t be exactly soon.

Late last month he updated fans on Twitter, commenting that Blizzard will be, “talking about PvE and other highly anticipated features in the future,” but added that users “may have to wait a bit.”

In any case, for lore hounds excited about the future of Overwatch 2’s campaign, expect some major info about the two Omnics in the months ahead once the PvE missions start rolling out.