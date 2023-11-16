Overwatch 2 devs reveal massive Mauga buffs ahead of Season 8 patch

The Overwatch 2 developers have revealed a laundry list of Mauga buffs they’re testing ahead of his Season 8 launch.

During BlizzCon weekend, Mauga was unveiled and fully playable for all players in Overwatch 2 and the devs learned quite a bit from the feedback they received about the new tank.

Mauga was one of the most-anticipated Overwatch 2 heroes with many waiting for his debut as far back as OW1, but upon his arrival, players immediately took issue with his survivability.

Luckily, Game Director Aaron Keller confirmed a series of buffs are in the works for when the tank fully enters the game at the start of Season 8.

Overwatch 2 Director reveals big Mauga buffs after player concerns

In a new blog post, Keller delved into Mauga’s free preview, explaining that according to statistics, he’s “on the average to weak side” with even high-ranked players struggling to get value out of him.

“We would like Mauga to feel strong at launch, so we’ll be implementing a set of changes to his tuning at the start of Season 8,” Keller explained, noting how they want his damage on smaller targets to be more reliable.

Overwatch 2 After years of sitting in the background, Mauga is finally on his way to Overwatch 2.

Below are a list of the changes currently being tested, but as Keller stated, Mauga’s launch is still a few weeks away, so the exact numbers could be tuned more.

Replace a chunk of his health with armor. We’re experimenting with 150 internally.

Reduce the size of his head’s hit volume.

Increase the damage reduction on Overrun. Originally it was at 30%, we’re testing it at 50%. Also, this can no longer be interrupted by Hack.

Increase the lifesteal on Cardiac Overdrive.

The devs are also testing just about every possible change possible for his guns including different spreads, firing rates, damage, ammo, fall-off range, and more.

Additionally, the OW2 Director remarked how the Mauga free preview was a success, especially when it came to acquiring feedback, so we could very well see more of these in the future for upcoming heroes and other features.

“We think that this could be a great template going forward, not only for heroes but possibly for some of our other large pieces of content!” Keller exclaimed.

For more Overwatch 2 news, keep it locked to Dexerto.