Overwatch 2 devs reveal balance updates to Lifeweaver, Mei and Cassidy in next patch

The Overwatch 2 team has unveiled an assortment of balance changes to three of the game’s most controversial heroes in a patch coming later this week.

Season 5 flipped the Overwatch 2 meta on its head in the Season 5 update where the devs brought back some of OW1’s CC in the form of Mei’s freeze and Cassidy’s grenade.

However, it seems like the devs aren’t too pleased with these latest round of changes and are going to make some modifications to them, especially with players complaining about their functionality.

Additionally, the new support hero, Lifeweaver, is getting some buffs that should hopefully improve his gameplay as ranked grinders continue to struggle to get value out of the Thai healer.

Overwatch 2 devs confirm buffs to Lifeweaver & nerfs to Mei and Cassidy

In a post on Twitter, Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson chimed in on what players can expect in an upcoming patch with changes on the way to three specific heroes.

Lifeweaver’s damage has been quite lackluster since his launch and Dawson revealed that his Thorn Volley ability would be getting a buff with more changes still to come for the hero.

Mei, meanwhile, is going to get her CC adjusted as they try to find a comfortable “middle ground.” As such, her damage is going to be increased on her primary fire, but the slow will be reduced to compensate.

Finally, Cassidy’s Magnetic Grenade is getting a lower seeking radius and homing duration, which should hopefully make him a lot better to play against.

Dawson added that even more changes are coming in the mid-season patch and they’ll be shared shortly. The mid-Season 5 update will also include a long-awaited team queue ranked mode, so it will be interesting to see what other buffs and nerfs the team has in store once it arrives.