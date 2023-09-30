Overwatch 2 devs promise all players free Credits following Anniversary Event issues

The Overwatch 2 development team has promised players free Credits after disabling Anniversary Event Challenges thanks to inconsistent Credit payouts.

As Overwatch 2 fans know, the game’s Anniversary Event has been in full swing for a bit now — though not without some hiccups.

One of the more recent hiccups had to do with Challenges that would reward players Credits. Thanks to bugs, these challenges would “grant Overwatch Credits inconsistently,” according to the game’s Executive Producer Jaren Neuss.

To remedy the situation, the team has decided to give players free Credits for simply logging into the game following the event’s conclusion.

Overwatch 2 devs offer players free Credits after Anniversary Event

The news came from Neuss, who confirmed the plan on his Twitter/X account. According to his tweets, Overwatch 2’s Anniversary Event Challenges would remain disabled until the event ends on October 3, 2023.

However, he offered fans a solution to the missed opportunity: all players can earn 3,000 Credits simply by logging into the game after the event is over.

“An update on this! We’re going to keep Credits payouts disabled for the Anniversary Challenges until the end of the event. To make up for this, we’re granting ALL players 3,000 credits when they log into #Overwatch2 during the first week of Season 7, starting October 10.”

So, anytime on or after October 10, 2023, players just need to log into the game to earn 3,000 store Credits.

Neuss also confirmed that the Anniversary Credits shop will remain open until October 17 and the team will add even more skins and content to the credit shop on October 10.

Finally, the OW2 EP confirmed that Blizzard would not be deducting any bonus Credits players earned while the Challenge bug was in effect. Hopefully, Overwatch 2 fans will be able to earn some snazzy OW1 skins after earning their free Credits after October 10.