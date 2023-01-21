Overwatch 2 devs plan to communicate more often ahead of big changes in Season 3

Overwatch 2 Executive Producer Jared Neuss confirmed a blog post surrounding Competitive mode changes, as well as anticipated Season 3 change notes, will be coming soon.

With Overwatch 2’s Season 3 content fast approaching, players are excited to see the new changes apparently coming to the game sometime next month.

Ahead of Season 3, Blizzard confirmed that changes were coming to Competitive Mode as well as changes to Overwatch 2’s reward system.

Now, Overwatch 2’s Executive Producer Jared Neuss confirmed that the development team has more gameplay changes planned for Season 3, and acknowledged the team needs better ways of communicating with the playerbase going forward.

Overwatch 2 dev acknowledges lack of communication

Jared Neuss replied to OW2 content creator SVB, who voiced his frustration over the lack of communication surrounding the impact of the “30% ult charge transference” change.

Neuss replied with multiple tweets—the first of which confirmed that changes to the 30% ultimate charge change are coming in Season 3 and that those changes will be detailed in patch notes if not beforehand.

Additionally, Neuss said, “The lack of acknowledgment isn’t a lack of concern, just to be clear. It’s much less interesting than that: We need better ways to communicate with players about issues like this.”

The EP goes on to explain that the OW2 dev team has plans for “regular (weekly or biweekly) comms that will manifest soon,” but admitted that it’s frustrating for dedicated players who have to find out information through roundabout ways like developer social media posts.

While Neuss confirmed these clearer avenues of communication are currently in the works, he said that “…in the meantime, we’ll keep jumping on twitter in-between meetings to fill gaps as best we can.”

Fans hoping for simpler communication from Blizzard about Overwatch 2 seem to be in luck, according to Neuss. Of course, it remains to be seen when these communication changes will see the light of day; but, hopefully, the team is able to make good on that promise sooner rather than later.