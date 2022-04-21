Overwatch 2 devs admit multiple hero redesigns won’t be ready for OW2 Beta

While Overwatch 2 is set to overhaul the appearance of every original character, Blizzard has admitted that select hero redesigns won’t be finished in time for the upcoming Beta.

With the transition to Overwatch 2, all 31 heroes from the initial release are set to change to various degrees. While some are in store for complete reworks with new abilities and even new roles, others are expected to receive visual upgrades instead.

From Roadhog to Ashe, we’ve seen plenty of these redesigns over the past few days as we get closer to the Overwatch 2 Beta.

Though despite being announced 901 days ago, with development presumably beginning much earlier still, a number of characters aren’t ready for the sequel. Blizzard has confirmed that select heroes will still function and appear just the same in the upcoming Beta, as they do in Overwatch today.

Shortly after revealing the new Doomfist and Orisa reworks on April 20, Overwatch Community Manager Andy Belford took to the Blizzard forums to expand on the news.

While those particular characters will drop into battle with their new kits in the Beta, they won’t look any different from their current designs, Belford announced.

“Just to manage expectations here, the new look for both Orisa and Doomfist are not quite ready to be shown in a gameplay reveal trailer like we normally do,” he said.

“You’ll see in Beta that they, along with some other heroes, will still have what we call their 1.0 looks.”

Given we’ve already seen 17 hero redesigns in total, this could mean the remaining 14 from the original game remain unchanged in the Overwatch 2 Beta.

Obviously, visual overhauls aren’t the top priority as new features and major balance reworks take the top spots. Though if you were hoping to see new looks for the entire roster right away, you won’t want to hold your breath.

With the Overwatch 2 Beta now just days away, be sure to check back often for all the latest updates as we get our hands on the sequel.