Overwatch 2 devs hint at new Sombra ability in future rework patch

Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer has shared new details about plans to rework Sombra in an upcoming patch.

Sombra has been one of Overwatch’s most controversial heroes for quite some time. With the ability to be permanently invisible, hack enemies and easily get out of danger with her Translocator, the Talon DPS has been a pain to balance.

Although the hero was reworked in the first game and then again for its sequel, Hero Designer Alec Dawson believes Sombra will be getting changed yet again.

During an interview with Twitch streamer BroYouWack, Dawson delved into how the team plans to deal with Sombra and teased a new ability along with the removal of one of her current tools.

Overwatch 2 devs tease new Sombra ability

According to Dawson, simply nerfing Sombra wouldn’t be a good plan and instead, they want to make her fun to play, but not unfun to go up against.

When talking about her stealth and Translocator abilities specifically, Dawson suggested that one of those tools might “need to go.”

“We still want Sombra players to enjoy her. Maybe there’s something new for her when she comes out,” he teased. “There’s a new toy in terms of an ability or something in her kit that’s very different.”

Although Dawson didn’t elaborate on how a new ability might work, it seems like her Hack will absolutely remain as part of her kit, but either Cloak or Translocator would be replaced in some capacity.

Will the third Sombra rework end up being the charm? Only time will tell, but a new ability may be exactly what the hero ended up needing to finally be a balanced part of the game.

It’s not known when this rework would even see the light of day, but it’s certainly something that Sombra mains should definitely stay in the loop about, especially with Season 4 likely beginning in April.