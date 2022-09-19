Overwatch 2 devs hint at abilities for upcoming tank and support heroes

Overwatch 2 is finally launching on October 4 with three new heroes, but the developers are already teasing characters still to come once the game releases.

On October 4, Overwatch 2 will go live, ushering in a new era of 5v5 gameplay, Battle Passes, and heroes. While Sojourn, The Junker Queen and Kiriko will be the first three heroes available, more are coming and soon.

Season 2 will bring in a brand new tank hero and after that, it seems like another support will be up, as the developers have indicated that over the first year, they’re planning to add “several” tanks and supports.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Overwatch Game Director Aaron Keller explained what kind of abilities some of the new heroes could have and what types of players they may appeal to.

Devs tease “really exciting” Overwatch 2 hero in the works

When asked about what types of heroes are being worked on, Keller explained how the team loves adding new types of gameplay, noting how they plan to introduce heroes in different ways.

“With some of the new heroes that we’re developing, and one in particular that I can think of, we will be adding a brand new mechanic to the game and it is something that players have been asking for for a long time, so there’s a really exciting release coming up soon,” he said.

Blizzard Kiriko is one of Overwatch’s newest heroes.

Although Keller didn’t specify if this would be a tank or a support, it seems likely that he’s talking about the season 2 hero, which is confirmed to be a tank. As for what the ability could be, we’ll just have to wait and find out.

Another ‘Mercy-style’ support hero teased

Keller also went on to tease an upcoming support that appeals to a certain gameplay style and indicated that Mercy players could be getting a new hero to add to their repertoire.

“If you think of a healer like Mercy, [that style] appeals to specific player types. And I think that there’s room in the hero roster to make another healer in a similar vein,” he said.

Blizzard Entertainment Another Mercy-style hero is in the works.

These comments also line up with previous remarks made by Lead Hero Designer Geoff Goodman who told Dexerto that the team is interested in adding another hero like Mercy who is less “aim-focused.”

Only time will tell who these heroes end up being and how they play, but it seems like Overwatch players will have a lot to look forward to in the months as more heroes are released.