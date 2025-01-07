Overwatch 2 devs have good news for players who want 6v6 to replace 5v5

Overwatch 2 has made a move that bodes well for the future for those who want 6v6 back in the game permanently.

Overwatch 2’s 6v6 playtest has been an outright success for the game, garnering overwhelmingly positive praise from the community from fans and content creators alike. With the popularity of the game mode and format overall, players have found themselves wanting more 6v6 like the original game.

Fortunately for those fans, game director Aaron Keller revealed the devs would extend the 6v6 role queue playtest until midseason, allowing 6v6 fiends for some more games with this classic format, a move that bodes well for the future of permanent 6v6.

Overwatch 2 may be gearing up to bring back 6v6 permanently

Blizzard

Overwatch 2’s 6v6 playtest has brought some life back into Overwatch as the community excitedly watch to see how Blizzard might implement this format in the future. With some fans saying that the format is how Overwatch was “meant to be played.”

While the format is absolutely not without its flaws, Keller revealed they would extend the playtest “due to continued player interest and excitement for the mode.”

The play test will be available until the midseason, which will then eventually shift into another 6v6 format that will allow a team to have a maximum of three characters per role and a minimum of one per role. This format would allow for some more unique team compositions, but won’t allow for sillier comps such as six Damage or Tank characters.

With a large focus on 6v6, and a subsequent extension of the play test due to its popularity, it’s hard to imagine that Blizzard isn’t in some way preparing to make 6v6 permanent in the future. As Marvel Rivals mounts pressure on Overwatch 2 to make dramatic moves and bring back some players, the permanent return of 6v6 is a move that makes sense for winning back old-school OW fans.

Overwatch 2 content creators have called on Blizzard to make some more dramatic changes as the game moves into Season 15 to help the game feel fresher and more dynamic under the reign of Marvel Rivals.

Certainly, 6v6 would be a dramatic change to the format, and may help Overwatch 2 win back some goodwill within the community. Players are encouraged to continue participating in the play test and leaving feedback if they are in favor of a switch to 6v6.