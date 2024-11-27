Overwatch 2 devs eyeing destructible environments & more features in future maps

Some new Overwatch 2 map features have been mentioned in a recent survey, and there’s a chance devs may add them in future content drops, if there’s enough demand.

Every once in a while, Overwatch 2 devs send out surveys to players to fill out for potential future content. Recently, a plethora of survey skins have been revealed, giving players a glimpse at different themes, including sci-fi, pirates, haunted dolls, and more. None of these are guaranteed to make it into the game, but they offer fans an early look at possible content.

Article continues after ad

Now, one such recent survey suggests that devs may also consider exploring new map features in the game.

While it’s unclear exactly how big of a scope the changes or features might be, some ideas have already got fans talking.

Overwatch 2 survey has revealed some potential map features

As pointed out in a post from Overwatch Cavalry, a recent survey sent out to select players included several ideas Blizzard may potentially explore in the future.

Article continues after ad

These include a Mars colony setting map, destructible environments, weather effects such as frostbite damage, collaboration-based maps, and buffs in place of health packs.

Article continues after ad

Considering Juno’s origin, a Mars colony map would be a fitting addition to the game. Destructible environments could also be an addition to spice things up, considering that the same feature is present in Marvel Rivals.

On the other hand, while some in-game maps already have specific effects like rain and day or night cycles, we can imagine players will have to be more cautious with their flanks or rotation due to the extra damage from the environmental damage.

Article continues after ad

As for the buffs, instead of using health packs, it seems that players could use some temporary power-ups during the match, like having faster speed and dealing more damage, among others.

Fans in the comments have already mentioned that collab-based maps would be “interesting,” with some already speculating that they would likely be tied to limited-time modes.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2 has done a similar thing before with the Busan map during the LE SSERAFIM collab, so this could be an exciting addition, adding more to the hype.

Article continues after ad

Though these are just survey ideas from now on, it’s worth noting that it’s unknown whether or not they’ll actually make it to the game later on.