Overwatch 2 devs disable 2023 Anniversary event rewards due to buggy Challenges

Overwatch 2’s executive producer has announced they’ve disabled credit rewards from the 2023 Anniversary Challenges, citing inconsistency issues as the reason why.

Overwatch 2’s Anniversary Event for 2023 is well underway. The event that celebrates all things Overwatch has seen the revival of classic game modes like 2CP and Winter Wonderland. Alongside the revival of game modes, Blizzard has re-released some classic skins for players to pick up as well.

These returning skins would usually cost Overwatch coins, which is the game’s form of premium currency. However, during the Anniversary event, these skins are offered for Overwatch credits instead. Players are able to earn Overwatch credits by completing event challenges, saving them up to grab skins of their choosing.

Though it now appears that inconsistency issues have arisen when it comes to the delivery of these Overwatch credits. The 2023 Anniversary Event challenges have been giving players inconsistent amounts of credits, causing the developers to disable them until further notice.

Jared Neuss, executive producer of Overwatch 2 took to Twitter to explain the situation.

“We’re currently experiencing an issue with Anniversary Event Challenges granting Overwatch Credits inconsistently.

“While we investigate, we’re disabling Credit grants from these Challenges. Once we have resolved the issue, we will compensate impacted players,” the developer explained.

It appears players were receiving inconsistent amounts of Overwatch credits when completing event challenges. This means players could’ve completed the challenges and not gained the required amount for purchasing the skins on offer, essentially making the entire event redundant.

Blizzard Hermes Lucio is one of the legendary skins available for Overwatch Credits during the Anniversary event.

Blizzard has noted that they’re investigating the issue, which means we could see a fix for this problem very soon. During that time, however, the challenges will still list Overwatch credits as rewards, even though this will not be the case. Players will instead receive the correct amount of Overwatch credits when the issue has been resolved.

We’ll be sure to update you here as soon as any fixes arrive.