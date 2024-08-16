Overwatch 2 devs confirm Venture skins are still months away & fans are devastated

Overwatch 2 Game Director Aaron Keller has finally broken the silence on new content for Venture, but players aren’t exactly happy with the update he’s given. It’ll be a while yet until Venture mains get what they’re looking for.

Since their release in Season 10, Overwatch players have noticed a lack of content for Venture. They released with no Legendary skins and a lack of the fanfare outside of an animated short that was less than a minute long.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Juno has been treated a bit different. She didn’t get a full cinematic, but Blizzard put a lot more effort into hyping her up. For instance, Juno got an in-game Easter Egg on Dorado to hint at what her character would be like.

Now, 2 Seasons after Venture’s release, the developers have addressed the problem of them not getting much love in terms of skins, but the answer Game Director Aaron Keller gave left many wanting.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Aaron confirmed that Venture skins are in the works, but they won’t be coming until Season 14. Considering Overwatch 2 Season 12 is launching on August 20, 2024, we’ve got a long ways to go.

Season’s usually last around 60 days, and, though the duration may vary slightly, this means that Venture won’t be getting a high-effort cosmetic until the end of 2024, or even as late as 2025.

With them releasing on April 18, 2024, this’ll leave Venture without a Legendary skin for almost a year after launch. Meanwhile, every other Overwatch character launched with at least two Legendaries.

Article continues after ad

“Okay, that is crazy unacceptable lmao,” claimed one player.

“Venture came out 2 seasons ago and you’re saying we gotta wait another 2 seasons??” said another in disbelief. Those who have been waiting patiently for more Venture content will have to wait a whole lot longer.

There are others who are excited to see what the Overwatch team is cooking, though, with some speculating that they’ll hop right into giving them a Mythic skin instead.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It isn’t clear if Juno will release with no Legendary skin as well, but, if she does have cosmetics on launch, players will have even more questions about what happened with Venture.