Overwatch 2 devs confirm “memorable” meta is returning in Season 15

Overwatch 2 players will soon be able to play one of the game’s most “notorious” metas in the Classic mode next season.

With new heroes and balance changes added to Overwatch 2, the meta tends to shift from one to another. There’s been plenty of them, spanning from the early days of Ana and Reaper’s Beyblade, Pirate Ship, Deathball, and so much more.

In this current season, players who missed out on how ‘broken’ Mercy was back in Overwatch 1 could also play the classic mode featuring the Moth meta.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the only nostalgic meta returning to the game, however. Fans can expect another one known to be quite contentious to be brought back soon.

Overwatch 2’s GOATS meta is returning next season

The Spotlight event didn’t just confirm the addition of perks, new heroes, and magical girl skins, but it turns out there will be another Overwatch Classic – this time, it’ll feature GOATS.

Article continues after ad

As devs have also announced in a blog post, writing: “After Season 15 kicks off, you will be able to take part in a new 6v6 competitive queue as well as Overwatch Classic: GOATS, one of the most notorious and memorable periods from Overwatch’s history.”

Article continues after ad

For the uninitiated, GOATS was a meta that involved running three tanks and three supports. This would often include D.Va, Zarya, and Reinhardt as tanks, as well as Brigitte, Lucio, and Moira for supports. Though sometimes there’s a slight variant in the comp.

By running GOATS, players could essentially just go straight to the enemy team and overwhelm them with high sustain. Additionally, this meta had a lot of combo potential, especially with Zarya in the team.

Article continues after ad

It was truly one of the metas that made the classic experience memorable—though not something many players were fans of after a while.

Back then, GOATS was so strong that it eventually led to the implementation of role lock. With that in mind, those looking for a refresher or want to try this out are in luck.