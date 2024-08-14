Overwatch 2 devs confirm DPS & support hero HP nerfs and big Lifeweaver buffs

The Overwatch 2 team has locked in huge health nerfs for DPS and support heroes along with some much-needed tweaks to Lifeweaver coming in Season 12.

Season 12 of Overwatch 2 is slated to arrive on August 20, but players got their first tease of what to expect when a trailer went live on August 14.

In addition to the new support in Juno, a new game mode, and significant ranked improvements, there’s also a big patch in the works that will adjust quite a few heroes.

Of note, the devs say they’re specifically taking aim at the most mobile of supports and DPS, stating that they’ve “become favorite go-to picks and have a huge advantage in the current state of the game.”

As such, plenty of heroes are going to get their health adjusted. These changes come after a huge gameplay shift in Season 9 that boosted HP across the board while also increasing the size of projectiles.

It’s not clear yet how drastic these health nerfs will be, but the devs say these changes are designed to help “shake things up” in Season 12.

Lifeweaver is also getting some “notable updates” to practically his entire kit to help breathe new life into the support.

Blizzard Entertainment

The devs say that Petal Platform’s quality and counter-play is being improved alongside upgrades to Healing Blossom and Rejuvenating Dash.

The Thai support hero has been a tricking one to balance ever since his disastrous launch with the devs tinkering quite a bit with his kit over the last few months and this looks to be another attempt to revamp the character.

We’ll have the full patch notes and a better idea of what’s in store closer to S12’s launch, but for now, players should prepare for quite a few hero adjustments when the new Season goes live on August 20.