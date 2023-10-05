Overwatch 2 devs confirm balance updates to Ramattra, Brigitte & more in Season 7 patch

The Overwatch 2 team has revealed a list of heroes getting nerfs and buffs in the upcoming Season 7 patch.

Overwatch 2 Season 7: Rise of Darkness is launching on October 10 with a new map, long-awaited Sombra rework, and a ton of balance changes to the game’s many heroes.

It was already known that the devs were setting their sights on reverting some of the recent buffs to Mei, Zarya, Torbjorn and Orisa, but there are plenty of other heroes being looked at as well.

In a blog post going over the upcoming season, the devs revealed a laundry list of heroes set to get some tuning on October 10 including two additional tanks.

Overwatch 2 team reveals new heroes getting balance changes

According to the Overwatch 2 developers, some tuning changes are being made to many of the game’s cast including Ramattra and Wrecking Ball.

Ramattra has been one of Overwatch 2’s most popular new heroes, but he, along with other tanks, has been severely overshadowed by Orisa and Sigma in this Bastion meta.

Cassidy and Brigitte are also getting changes. One could suspect buffs to the cowboy’s damage range to make him more lethal while Brig has been fairly dominant and could be in line for some slight nerfs.

The devs also confirmed some adjustments to Illari, the game’s newest support. The OW2 team had previously hinted at some changes to Healing Pylon to make it as ‘satisfying’ as the rest of her kit, so we’ll have to see what they end up doing.

Interestingly, the blog post didn’t mention anything about planned changes to Zenyatta’s Discord Orb, something Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson revealed when discussing the state of tanks.

We’ll have to see exactly what these big balance updates include once the Season 7 patch goes live on October 10.