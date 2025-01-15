Overwatch 2 devs break silence on Season 15 with new update

Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller dropped a teaser on Season 15’s upcoming theme amid the return of Overwatch servers for China.

Overwatch 2 has returned to China with a new deal between Blizzard and NetEase. Previously, Overwatch 2 was taken down in China due to failed negotiations between the two companies. This led to a hefty compensation package for returning and new players, allowing them to earn limited-time cosmetics they couldn’t previously purchase.

Along with the return of Overwatch for Chinese players, this also allowed Keller to tease what players can expect for Season 15, including a brand new theme for cosmetics that players can look forward to.

A global celebration is on the way

In a video posted to Xiaohongshu, otherwise known as Rednote, Keller teased new events and cosmetics for Season 15 that players can expect as a celebration of the game’s return to China. Many of these events are exclusive to China, including the chance to earn old Mythic skins from previous battle passes.

However, what all players can expect are some new skin bundles set to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Players can expect some new playable content (though Keller did not expand on this) and new skin bundles “inspired by Chinese mythology.”

Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch typically holds a Lunar New Year event around the end of January or the beginning of February. Last year, players were able to earn special cosmetics like a Year of the Dragon player icon as well as a new skin for Mercy. In 2023, however, no new cosmetics were added to the game.

Keller did not clarify whether Season 15’s overall theme would be inspired by Chinese mythology or just a few specific skin bundles. Still, with the game’s midseason update on the horizon, this is a nice start to speculate what new content we can expect for the upcoming season.