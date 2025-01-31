Overwatch 2 devs admit Clash mode has “problems” & make major change

The Clash mode hasn’t had the smoothest landing with the Overwatch 2 community, with many players dreading the mode coming up in their rotation. And, while it isn’t being removed from the game entirely, there are major adjustments being made.

Clash was initially introduced as a mode that re-imagined old OW1 maps that didn’t make the cut for Overwatch 2, completely altering their structure and turning it into a King of the Hill-like mode where players have to move from point to point.

However, the process of capturing each point is quick, and the lack of a break between points makes it extremely difficult to keep the enemy team from snowballing and trapping you in spawn.

While Clash will still be playable in Season 15, director Aaron Keller has confirmed the mode will be removed from the competitive rotation while the devs try and find a way to make the mode a little bit more… well, competitive.

Overwatch 2 devs admit Clash needs work and take action

Over the course of its life, Overwatch 2 has seen a number of new modes from the devs as they try to find ways to spice up the core gameplay formula. And, while these have all had mixed reactions at release, both Push and Flashpoint have gradually settled in as modes the core community doesn’t mind playing.

Clash hasn’t had the same change in spirit. Despite being out for months now, players are still just as cold on the mode as they were when it came out, with even the OWCS excluding it.

Though Overwatch 2’s devs don’t plan to can the mode entirely, they’re going back to the drawing board to try and find a new way for the mode to function.

Blizzard

“Right now, Clash has a few problems, with some matches having a team steamroll and ending much faster than a typical Overwatch game,” Keller explained.

“It can also be confusing as to which point is active for some players. So starting in Season 15, Clash maps are going to be removed out of Competitive Play, as we take the time to look at these maps and work to find ways to deliver the best Competitive experience for all of our players.”

So, Clash will be sticking around in all non-competitive modes, but comp will be out for the foreseeable future. It isn’t clear whether changes will be made to the maps, way the game mode works, or both.

This isn’t the only major change coming to Overwatch 2 for Season 15. Along with a huge overhaul of their anti-cheat systems, they’re also implementing a 6v6 competitive mode to give the format a real shot on the path to deciding whether or not it should become a permanent part of OW2.