Overwatch 2 December 16 update nerfs Hazard just one week after launch

Overwatch 2’s December 16 update just nerfed the brand-new Tank hero Hazard a mere seven days after his debut. Sojourn also got hit with some nerfs in the full patch notes.

Just one week removed from the launch of Season 14, and with it, the arrival of Hazard, Blizzard has already rolled out some new adjustments.

The Scottish Tank has been wreaking havoc for his first few days, thanks to a powerful kit and the early fanfare as everyone looks to get familiar with the game’s 42nd hero.

Article continues after ad

However, just seven days since his proper debut in-game, Hazard has already been slapped with an early nerf. The character’s Ultimate will now take slightly longer to earn, meaning you won’t be pouring down destruction quite as quickly in a given match.

Alongside Hazard’s lone tweak, Sojourn was also hit with three key changes we’ve outlined below. These adjustments look to nerf the Damage hero’s overall capabilities, reducing her potential on the map.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Sojourn has long been one of the strongest heroes in the hands of a capable player, but now, she’s being knocked down a peg or two.

Hazard

Downpour: Ultimate cost increased 13%

Sojourn