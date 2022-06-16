Overwatch 2 set to debut customizable Mythic skins a tier above Legendary

Blizzard has announced an all-new cosmetic tier arriving in Overwatch 2 with Mythic skins on the way to let players customize their appearance with more nuance than ever before.

Over the past six years since Overwatch hit store shelves, options to customize your look have been fairly limited. Beyond outright changing to a different skin, the original game lacked options to join the fight with your own original look.

That’s finally set to change with the release of Overwatch 2, however, as Blizzard has unveiled a new tier of cosmetics above the existing Legendary. While these skins on their own are sure to stand out from the crowd, it’s the exclusive customization features that separate them from anything else in the game.

First up with a Mythic of their own is Genji, as revealed during the Overwatch 2 Reveal Event. From how it all functions to an early look at customizable assets, here’s what we know.

Mythic skins on the way in Overwatch 2

As showcased during the latest developer stream, original Damage hero Genji is first in line for a Mythic skin. When the new rarity debuts in the upcoming sequel, players will be able to equip this “cyberpunk, Japanese, demonic themed” getup and tweak it to their liking.

While a default appearance shows said Demonic variant with red skin, blue features, and white hair, Neon and Tactical options completely alter the look, changing out color schemes, patterns, and the like.

Based on this initial concept art, we also know these customization options extend beyond just the given character. Your choice of cosmetics will seemingly influence the look and feel of your weapons too.

Exactly how players go about unlocking new Mythic skins remains a mystery at this point in time. Though with the removal of loot boxes in Overwatch 2, it won’t be a matter of relying on luck to go your way.

Instead, there’s a good chance Mythic skins are dropped directly through the new Battle Pass system, perhaps even as the ultimate Tier 100 rewards.

While the feature is set to debut with Genji’s Mythic skin, devs have confirmed that “quite a few” are currently in the pipeline. So it’s safe to expect at least one per season moving forward.