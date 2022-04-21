Overwatch 2 datamine reveals new “clubs” amid guild speculation

A Overwatch 2 datamine has revealed a new “clubs” feature amid speculation that the sequel will include guilds or clans.

Fans of Overwatch have been anxious for clans ever since the game’s inception with players lacking the ability to show their allegiances.

In the base game, tournaments and other team-based events have been limited to third-party platforms and players have no options to compete in competitions as a squad.

Now, it would seem like all that is about to change with “clubs,” a feature that appears to have components similar to guilds found in other games.

Is Overwatch 2 getting a clan system?

A new datamined by Twitter user ‘Hellba’ has revealed a string of files in the Overwatch 2 beta pertaining to “clubs,” just one day after discovering a battle pass hidden in the game.

Of note, it seems like players can join clubs based on roles and can also subscribe the club, though it’s unclear what that would entail.

Additionally, the datamine indicates that players can only join a certain amount of clubs and there also appears to be a club feature related to streaming.

The datamines lines up with an earlier leak from BlizzCon 2021 where players discovered that Blizzard had accidentally included a clan tag in a profile they showed off in a blog post. The clan tag had been blurred in a video that showed the same profile.

It should be said, however, that while these files were found in the beta, it’s possible that they won’t actually be accessible until the game fully releases.

Until then, be sure to sign up now for your chance to play the Overwatch 2 beta for yourself when it goes live on April 26.