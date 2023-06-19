Overwatch 2 could finally get an in-game team tournament mode, but there’s a catch

A long-awaited tournament mode could finally be coming to Overwatch 2, but the devs say it will all depend on how another upcoming mode is received.

The Overwatch 2 devs seem to be finally warming up to new types of modes to improve the game’s ranked ecosystem, and have officially confirmed that a tournament mode is on the table.

Season 5 of Overwatch 2 has four new modes, with arguably its most important still to come: A full 5v5 team queue mini-season without any sort of SR restrictions.

According to Game Director Aaron Keller, this new mini-season could be a testing ground for a tournament mode and revealed how the team will be monitoring its performance.

Tournament system teased by Overwatch 2 devs

In a new blog post, Keller discussed the upcoming team queue mode and confirmed that it will require a full premade five-stack to participate.

“Internally, we’re watching your reaction to this mode closely. This is a different type of competition and rating than our standard ranked mode. If this proves popular, it could open the door for other types of competition in our game that are based on teams,” Keller explained.

Listing examples, Keller specifically pinpointed an internal tournament system as something that could be coming depending on the success of the upcoming team queue.

Additionally, the Director claimed that the mode’s success could even result in the team making adjustments to current grouping restrictions in Overwatch 2. At the moment, players cannot queue together in competitive if their ranks are too far apart.

We’ll have to see how the upcoming team queue performs later in Season 5 and how players take to it, but this could be very good news for Overwatch 2 players who have been waiting years for proper team-focused modes.