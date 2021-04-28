New Overwatch 2 director reveals plans to copy Warzone, Fortnite with 'live service' updates - Dexerto

Blizzard appears to have “big plans” in store for Overwatch 2 beyond its initial release date, as newly-minted director Aaron Keller has explained how the franchise might tackle post-launch updates in a similar vein to other titles like Warzone, Apex Legends, and Fortnite.

While the upcoming sequel to Overwatch is still planned as a full-price release, we could be in store for more of a ‘live service’ approach following the game’s launch. The 2016 title has already gone a long way in terms of adding content over time and now, Overwatch 2 appears set to double down on a more substantial post-launch strategy.

“We want the game to feel like it has a constant heartbeat,” Keller told Gamespot in his first interview since Jeff Kaplan’s departure. In order to accomplish just that, the developers are already looking at what comes “after launch.”

“We have a lot of big plans for what live content will look like for Overwatch 2,” he said. “I think our value is to put as much time and resources as we can into updating the live game and making it always feel new, fresh, and substantial.”

Exactly what form these post-launch plans take will be detailed closer to launch. For now, Keller promised that fans can expect more than what they’ve grown used to over the past five years.

“Players ought to be able to look back at what we’ve created for Overwatch 1. We have created almost as many maps for the live game as we did for the game when it launched. Almost as many heroes” as well.

Beyond the heftier updates, Blizzard has also deployed a steady stream of “seasonal events every year.” Then, moving forward, Keller hopes to expand on this constant influx of content.

“I think this is something that when I start looking forward [about] what we ought to be doing in the future, it’s that, and more.”

This could point towards more in-game events than usual, more sizeable updates every year, and more new content than ever before.

As for the timing of new additions in Overwatch 2, Keller “[couldn’t] really speak to exactly what will be in there.” While he specifically mentioned a “battle pass” as one example, that precise seasonal structure doesn’t appear to be locked in just yet.

Ultimately, Blizzard wants Overwatch 2 to be something players can always return to, no different from the likes of other ongoing titles like Warzone and Fortnite.

“It’s really important for the game and for the community for us to be releasing as much as we possibly can,” Keller stressed.

“This core of a game needs to be excellent. No business model is going to come in and save any game that doesn’t have that.”

However, he believes it’s “incredibly important” to look ahead and plan out “what happens for Overwatch 2 after launch. That’s a big part of this game.”

For more on Overwatch 2, check out everything we know right here.