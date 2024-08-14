Overwatch 2 confirms Season 12 rank reset and huge Avoid Teammate feature upgrade

Overwatch 2 has announced a new rank reset coming in Season 12 along with some big improvements to the competitive experience.

Season 12 of Overwatch 2 is slated to kick off on August 20, but the devs showcased a slew of info in the reveal trailer.

The upcoming Overwatch 2 season will mark the Mid-Year point for the hero shooter and Blizzard has decided a rank reset is in order to give players a fresh start.

The last rank reset occurred in Season 9 and tasked players with completing ten placement matches to determine their new starting skill-rating tier.

Blizzard Overwatch is getting a ton of changes in Season 12.

In addition to the rank reset, Blizzard is finally going to make climbing a bit easier, especially for players concerned about the quality of their teammates.

For years now, Overwatch has given players a total of three “avoid as teammate” slots, but in Season 12, they’re upping the total slots to give users a more “tailored matching experience.”

As previously announced in April, the number of avoid slots is being upped to ten and prioritize who you don’t want to see on your team. Users can also pin three players so they are never removed from your list. If a balanced match isn’t found, the matchmaker will begin to ignore players at the bottom of the list in order as queue time increases.

Finally, the Group Respawn feature that helps ensure that allies don’t keep tricking into the battle and being eliminated one-by-one is being upgraded based on community feedback.

More info is planned to be revealed on August 16 in a new Director’s Take Blog. These ranked updates also coincide with the launch of a new game mode in Clash and two new maps showing new sides to classic OW1 locations.

Be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for more Overwatch 2 news and updates ahead of Season 12’s launch on August 20.

