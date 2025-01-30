Overwatch 2 confirms major crackdown on smurfs and “unranked to GM” streams

Overwatch 2 has announced new tools to crack down on smurfs and controversial “unranked to Grand Master” challenges on Twitch.

Since its launch, Overwatch has had a big issue with players making multiple accounts to steamroll lesser-skilled ranks or play with their lower-ranked friends.

Although Overwatch removed grouping restrictions in Season 10, that hasn’t stopped smurfs from continuing to plague the game – something the devs say has been “harmful to the new player experience.”

To deal with this, they’re launching a new system to help detect smurfs and even make “unranked to GM” streams much shorter by quickly putting players at their accurate rank.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2 tests new feature to kill off smurfs

In a January 30 blog post, the devs explained that they’ve been testing a feature to help recognized seasoned players on new accounts for awhile.

“We’re confident that we’re going to be able to make an impact on our community at all skill levels when this system fully launches,” they said.

Article continues after ad

According to Blizzard, this new tech will let them quickly move a smurf account up in MMR and to where they actually belong.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment The devs have plans to deal with smurfs.

To further combat smurfing, the devs are putting newbs in lobbies against AI bots so they can get to understand Overwatch’s mechanics and gameplay without being obliterated by experienced players.

Streamers who partake in “unranked to GM” challenges will also be affected by these updates. The streams often have skilled players attempt to rank up a new account by only using a specific character and stomp unsuspecting users in lower ranks in the process.

Article continues after ad

“We expect ‘Unranked to Grand Master’ videos and streams to be easier to watch, given how much shorter they’ll be,” Blizzard said. “While we don’t restrict players to one account, it is encouraged that you spend the time developing your skills on only one account when possible.”

It’s not known when this new tech will launch in its full capacity, but Blizzard has also revealed a commitment to cracking down on cheaters, too.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The devs claim they’ve banned 800,000 accounts using cheating software and have developed new tech that’s stopped multiple hacks.