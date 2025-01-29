Overwatch 2 confirms “groundbreaking” gameplay changes for 2025

Overwatch is promising “groundbreaking” changes coming to the game in 2025, particularly to the PvP experience which will “redefine the game.”

Blizzard announced an upcoming “Overwatch Spotlight” event that will feature special announcements about new content coming to the game. Some of these announcements will include new upcoming heroes, maps, and gameplay elements for players to look forward to.

Most intriguing, however, are a set of “groundbreaking changes to the PvP experience” that will “take more than a blog or a developer update” to summarize, which the dev team promises will be “unlike anything you’ve seen before” in the game.

Article continues after ad

Major changes are coming Overwatch’s way

With Marvel Rivals creating unprecedented competition between the two games, Overwatch has seen a sizable drop in popularity and interest in the gaming community. In response, the Overwatch team seems to be gearing up for a sizable content drop that will hopefully win some players back.

6v6 is likely returning due to popular demand amongst the player base and the numerous play tests for the format, but changes will likely be more extensive and game altering. As Blizzard promises changes unlike anything the community has seen, there will almost certainly be more dramatic gameplay updates.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Blizzard

Additionally, with promises of new heroes and maps, it’s possible Blizzard is also changing their philosophy on content updates with more frequent character releases, potentially matching Marvel Rivals’ robust roster. Some new characters and maps have already been teased in-game, so they’ll likely make an appearance here.

The Overwatch Spotlight event will be held on February 12 and streamed live on Youtube and Twitch, starting at 10:00 AM PT. In addition to these major announcements, Blizzard is also inviting popular Overwatch 2 content creators to stream the new gameplay coming to the game.

Article continues after ad

The event will also feature special Twitch drops, including the Lucio Cyber DJ Legendary skin, so be sure to connect your accounts to receive these rewards.