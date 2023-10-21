Overwatch 2 community surprised at split response to T-bagging

Overwatch 2 players debated whether the infamous gaming gesture, the ‘T-bag’, is toxic and offensive, or funny and light-hearted.

Overwatch 2 was released with the same highly competitive and tension-filled gameplay as the original game, and sometimes players’ anger spilled over into game chat or in-game gestures with their desire to win.

Even popular streamers and pro players have been guilty of being toxic to teammates and opponents, like when pro player Violt2 was suspended for multiple offensive and toxic slurs, or when Dafran was banned from Twitch for 30 days when playing Overwatch and calling “all French people are toxic.“

But, while some things are unanimously considered toxic and Overwatch 2 players have agreed deserve bans, the community is split on whether “T-bagging” is toxic.

The gesture has featured in gaming since multiplayer’s inception, becoming a universal sign of disrespect that has transcended gaming, like when UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett claimed he was going to T-bag his next opponent.

Riot Games has deemed the gesture offensive, after issuing an official Valorant pro team Paper-Rex for teabagging EG at Valorant Champions.

Overwatch 2 players debate whether T-Bagging is funny or not

One player was fed up with complaints that T-bagging was “super toxic,” and pointed out that to them it was “light-hearted and funny.”

Players responded with mixed opinions, with some agreeing that the gesture had no ill intention and could be used to lift the team’s mood: “I teabag my own teammates who get slept. Usually elicits a laugh or two.”

While there weren’t many who saw T-bagging as unanimously toxic, the Overwatch 2 community erred on the side of caution when using the gesture, and highlighted that “context” is important:

“It can be toxic at times. It can be funny at times. It’s all subjective and context. Like Ana killing a reaper and tbagging? Funny. Tbagging when you’ve been rolling the other team all game? Just being an a**hole and trying to add insult to injury.”

However, some players are less concerned with in-game gestures and more on toxic heroes and playstyles, with more than a few frustrated at Mercy mains for being the “most toxic players in the game.“

