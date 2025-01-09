Overwatch 2 community shocked as devs release recolored skins while losing players to Marvel Rivals

Overwatch 2 players were disappointed to see Blizzard releasing recolored skins amidst Marvel Rivals’ success with its cosmetics.

Overwatch 2 dropped some new skins yesterday in a new Cosmic skin line intended to represent the former Overwatch League, prior to the launch of the Overwatch Champions Series. These new skins feature purple and gold recolors for Mercy, D.Va, Echo, and Zenyatta.

Unfortunately, response from players were muted online for these new cosmetics despite their link to an important part of Overwatch’s history, as the skins mostly look like recolors and lack distinguishing details. Moreover, as Marvel Rivals’ dominates the hero shooter genre, the new game is also releasing newer, shinier skins that are more detailed than Overwatch’s.

The community has taken notice and were surprised to see Overwatch release these milder looking skins while competition heats up between the two games.

Overwatch is losing the cosmetics battle

Popular Twitch streamer Warn voiced his disappointment on X about how Blizzard is releasing recolors while Marvel Rivals’ releases more detailed skins. “FIGHT BACKKK,” he posted. Recolors are a common criticism of Overwatch’s recent skins, with other content creators like MightyKeef, M1das_OW2, and Hoshizora expressing their disappointment online.

“Costs around £34.99. For four RECOLORS,” posted one fan on X. “Rivals just dropped a pass with 10 skins for less than £10…this game is cooked.”

Meanwhile, Marvel Rivals’ new cosmetics for its upcoming season were highly praised online, leading to a higher sense of urgency for Overwatch players.

“If Marvel Rivals keeps making skins these f*cking good they will literally never run out of money,” posted The Act Man on X. The Season One battle pass for Marvel Rivals features detailed skins for characters like Scarlet Witch, Peni Parker, Moon Knight, and Rocket Raccoon.

Overwatch’s new Cosmic skin line is currently available for 3,800 Overwatch Coins, which will run you close to $40 if you want to get your hands on them.