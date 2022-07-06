Overwatch 2 community rallies behind crazy new Roadhog ability in OW2

Michael Gwilliam . 20 hours ago

Overwatch 2 players are getting behind a wild new Roadhog ability that would turn the meat shield into a much more powerful and helpful tank on teams.

Roadhog has proven to be a difficult hero to balance in Overwatch so far, with the shotgun and hook-wielding tank offering up a lot of damage with little in the way of utility.

Throughout Overwatch’s lifespan, Roadhog has gone from being extremely powerful to a nerfed “throw pick” in the community, with the hero struggling to find use in the esports scene.

Now, with the second Overwatch 2 beta out, one player has pitched a way to make Roadhog much more useful and many want to see Blizzard try it out in a future patch.

Blizzard Entertainment Fans think Roadhog is overdue for a rework.

Players want Roadhog Overwatch 2 rework

In a post on the Competitive Overwatch subreddit, user ‘swamp_god’ pitched what he considered an “apesh*t” idea for the hero.

“How crazy would it be if [Take a Breather] was on a resource meter?” they asked, using Bastion’s old repair ability as an example. “He’d still get denied heals by anti, but it would give him a lot more leniency to heal in combat instead of getting completely f**ked if he gets anti’d or stunned mid-breather.”

Additionally, as the user pointed out, this could allow Roadhog players to body block damage for teammates much easier.

Blizzard Entertainment Playing Roadhog in ranked can be a major challenge.

The community was all in favor of this change, calling it “fire.” While some agreed that there would need to be some balance adjustments, the overall sentiment was immensely positive.

“Hog has been overdue for a rework for years now. How Orisa got a rework before the Hog is beyond me,” one bewildered fan commented.

It remains to be seen if Blizzard will implement this change, but judging by its reception, it might be worth a go at some point in the future.