Overwatch 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass with exclusive rewards

Xbox Game Pass is finally welcoming Overwatch 2 to its ranks, offering users who link their accounts exclusive rewards including permanent skins for them to keep.

Overwatch 2 has some major changes coming in Season 12. The new season sees the introduction of Juno the Space support, new mythic skins for Ana and Reaper, and a huge balancing update to keep on spicing up Blizzard’s hero shooter.

On top of all the brand new additions to Overwatch 2 comes the announcement that the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass. And yes, while Overwatch 2 is free to play, it means those who are subscribed will receive a bunch of in-game goodies as benefits.

These include fantastic legendary skins that can be kept permanently, even after your subscription expires, making it a deal you won’t want to miss out on.

Blizzard You’ll get access to Cardboard Reinhardt among other legendary skins if you link your Xbox Game Pass account.

From 17 September, Overwatch 2 will be available on Xbox Game Pass. To unlock the goodies that come with this collaboration, you’ll simply need to link your Battle.net account to an eligible Xbox Game Pass account.

From there you’ll receive an instant one-time bonus of 30 Mythic prisms to spend on the game’s various Mythic skins. On top of that, you’ll also unlock six hero skins, many of which are beloved by the community.

These skins include Cardboard Reinhardt, Turtleship D.Va, Cyberdragon Hanzo, Street Runner Genji, Bee Mercy, and Cleric Lifeweaver. All of which will be yours to keep, as long as you log in and ensure your accounts are linked by 21 October.

The starter skins won’t be the only thing up for grabs when you’re subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. You’ll continuously get goodies like Overwatch 2 shop cosmetics from previous seasons and a stackable XP boost to get you through the battle pass faster.