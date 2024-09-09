Overwatch 2 cheater climbs to game’s highest rank without ban

An Overwatch 2 cheater has climbed up to number one on the ranked Support leaderboard without being banned by Blizzard.

Game devs are always in a fight against cheaters and Overwatch 2’s team is no different. Despite constantly banning accounts and taking action, cheaters keep finding ways to gain an unfair advantage, even in the highest-ranked lobbies.

Be it lag switchers and server crashers that have inundated Top 500 lobbies or M&K abusers in console games, cheaters will try anything.

Article continues after ad

Now, in this case, a cheater has climbed up to rank one on the Asian ranked leaderboard, and still manages to remain unbanned.

This was highlighted during a Twitch broadcast by Overwatch 2 streamer Kraandop. During the broadcast, a professional player who goes by KSAA came into his chat to ask him to watch the replay of a game he had against the ranked one Support in Asia.

In the replay code, M60FZM, we can see the red team’s Baptiste blatantly aim locking against KSAA’s team. The lobbies’ rank was around GrandMaster three to Champion five, as high an elo a lobby can get.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For reference, according to their profile in Season 11, they peaked at Diamond One. Now in Season 12, they’ve shot up all the way to Champion Five and have taken the top spot against various other pro players. Currently, the account has 146 games played in the season.

Blizzard The cheater is currently sitting at number one on the Asian ranked leaderboard

Kraandop went on to queue into the same team with the cheater. During this time, the lobby filled with professional players asked to draw the match so the cheater gets no elo, standard practice for high-ranked lobbies.

Article continues after ad

Funnily enough, the cheater went on to tell Kraandop he was a fan of his, however, they immediately went silent when they were confronted with accusations of hacking.

As of writing the cheater’s account is still ranked one in the Asian Support leaderboards.