Overwatch 2 cheat provider shuts down after legal threat by Blizzard

A major Overwatch 2 cheat seller has been forced to shut down after receiving a legal threat from Blizzard.

Cheating in Overwatch 2 has been a major concern for players ever since it was revealed that the sequel would be free-to-play, but Blizzard has taken steps to prevent it from happening.

Originally, Overwatch 2 launched with SMS verification required, but backtracked after community backlash, instead making it so only new accounts will need an active phone number.

Next, they announced a huge ban wave a few weeks into OW2’s release, showing that hackers would be dealt with swiftly.

Now, they’ve taken the fight to the cheaters directly, targeting a well-known cheat seller with a cease and desist, forcing them to stop distributing the hack software or face legal consequences.

Blizzard shuts down Overwatch 2 hack seller with legal threat

As noted by hacker Watchdog group Anti-Cheat PD, the software seller was forced to shut down when Blizzard reached out with a legal warning.

In a forum post, the cheat vendor explained that they were ceasing operations and will no longer be selling the software. Additionally, they would be “dismantling” their services manually.

The cheat seller added that they were in the process of creating hacks for other games, but Anti-Cheat PD is already on the case.

“This provider sells for other games too. If you are 1 of those games, I highly recommend reaching out to Blizzard for their information if they are willing to give it out,” Anti-Cheat PD suggested.

It’s not clear how many users were using this cheating software, but Overwatch 2 players should feel a bit more confident about queuing into ranked knowing there’s one less cheat provider out there.

Considering the state of Overwatch 2’s ranked system, players can get all the help they can get.