Overwatch 2 changing its Flashpoint mode to be less of a “walking sim”

Overwatch 2 devs are making changes to Flashpoint so the game mode is less of a “walking sim” by giving players speed boosts.

Upon release, Flashpoint maps are some of the biggest maps in Overwatch 2 by design. However, if you’ve played Flashpoint, you’ll know that regrouping after team fights can be tough due to how far spawns can be from the point.

Not only that, if you’re using a relatively immobile character like Ana or Sigma, or you don’t have a Lucio or Junker Queen to speed boost you, it can be extra tough to get back to the point as quickly as possible.

To remedy this, the devs are adding speed boosts to all the spawn exits so players can get to the fight faster.

Blizzard The speed boosts will help you get to the point faster.

Announced in a Director’s Take for Season 12’s Competitive, the devs revealed they’ll be adding the speed boosts to the game mode.

“We’ve noticed walking sims are a lot less popular these days, so we’ve added a speed boost to all spawn exits in Flashpoint!” the devs said.

As they explain, the exits will essentially function as boost pads, giving you a temporary boost out of the door to get you back into the fight faster.

However, it has its limitations. If you deal or take damage with the boost active, it will be removed. Meaning if the enemy is camping you, it may be hard to get away fast.

Additionally, the boost can stack with other speed boosts in the game, but it will be limited to an in-game movement buff cap of 75%.

What this means is if you have a Lucio, Junker Queen, and Juno on Flashpoint, you (unfortunately) can’t stack the speed boosts and make your team travel at Mach 10. However, you can use your team’s speed boosts one by one to maximize the duration of it.

The changes will be coming with Season 12, which is going live on August 20.