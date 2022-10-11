Overwatch 2 bugs forces mid-game team swaps but not everyone hates it 

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

An Overwatch 2 bug is forcing all players to swap teams halfway through a match and fans are split about whether it should be taken down or implemented as a new game mode.

While Overwatch 2 has had an undeniably successful launch, the release is not without its interesting bugs and glitches. One such bug was shared on Reddit and is both hilarious but extremely frustrating for those on the winning side of their Quick Play Overwatch game.

Essentially, the bug is seen to have swapped the two teams around, forcing the winning team to randomly swap over to the losing team during the overtime of a Quick Play match on Route 66.

The post gained some traction with commenters quickly taking to slating the game for its bugs, while others argued the team swap mechanic may be an interesting addition to the gameplay.

With the poster experiencing this bug and being confused during gameplay and after, they took to Reddit to ask if it was a bug anyone else had experienced and shared the frustration of being forced onto the losing team.

Some commenters agreed with the poster’s frustrations, proving their shock that the bug makes the game “literally unwinnable.” Whereas others joked that the rather unpredictable glitch has to “be one of the funniest bugs I’ve ever seen.” The hilarity is enhanced by the clear confusion from both the player and the rest of their team.

On the other hand, despite the bug being unpredictable and frustrating for the team that was winning in the first place, multiple fans took to the post to suggest how fun it would be if implemented.

One commenter pointed out that the bug “would be awesome in the arcade,” suggesting that “a game mode with random swaps. Stuck with heroes the other team picked” would be an enjoyable match for all.

Many agreed, especially highlighting that “this would actually be a fun thing to have in QP or some Arcade mode,” as long as players actively signed up for it.

It’s likely no one wants it to randomly happen through a bug that forces them to lose the game but many would love to see a similar idea in an Arcade game.