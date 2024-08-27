Overwatch 2 brings back limited time LE SSERAFIM skins to celebrate music video milestone

In celebration of a LE SSERAFIM music video’s milestone view count, Overwatch 2 has decided to bring back the cherished crossover skins.

Back in October 2023, Blizzard released special Overwatch 2 skins and a cinematic in collaboration with the K-pop group LE SSERAFIM. Now, nearly a year later, the developers decided to have these popular skins make a return.

A post on X revealed that these crossover skins would make an encore to celebrate the group’s song ‘Perfect Night’ nearly reaching 100 million views on YouTube.

Starting on August 27, players can hop into this 5v5 hero shooter and purchase the beloved K-pop skins if they didn’t get the chance last year. After all, they were so popular that they propelled the game into Steam’s top sellers.

Currently, it’s not yet known when the skins will leave the shop, but for a limited time, you can get cosmetics for D.Va, Sombra, Tracer, Kiriko, and Brigitte, all of whom surprisingly make a powerful dive comp.

The reactions from fans in the post on X demonstrate just how much players adore these skins. “Best skin in the game finally coming back, im so happy for everyone who missed it,” one response said.

There were also some replies that asked for the free Junkrat LE SSERAFIM skin to make a comeback as well. “Please tell me Junkrat’s skin is earnable? That was the one skin I regretted not grinding for,” a comment asked.

The Junkrat skin became available not too long after the paid skins were in the shop, and it was earnable through the LE SSERAFIM event happening alongside the cosmetic releases. Players could also earn five dance emotes based on the K-pop stars’ moves.

After the booming success of this crossover, it’s not surprising to see that the Overwatch 2 developers hinted at even more collaborations in the future.