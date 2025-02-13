Overwatch 2 boss has good news for fans requesting “giant sword” hero

Overwatch 2 fans hopeful for a new melee hero with a “giant sword” could be in luck after new comments from Game Director Aaron Keller.

Plenty of new features such as Perks and upcoming modes were revealed in the latest Spotlight event, including the next two heroes coming to the game.

Season 16 will see the introduction of Freja, a high-skilled crossbow-wielding DPS hero with strong mobility. Meanwhile, hero 44, codenamed ‘Aqua’ will be released two seasons later and will use water-based support abilities.

While there is a lot to be excited about, this is one hero archetype that hasn’t been implemented yet: a sword character. However, that could change.

Overwatch 2 sword hero teased by Game Director

During a stream with OW2 creator Frogger, Aaron Keller stopped by and answered some questions.

When one fan asked “can we get a hero with a giant sword,” Keller indicated it was something the team has been looking into.

“Yeah, what about melee heroes?” Frogger inquired.

“It’s something we’re definitely talking about looking at,” the Game Director revealed, but admitted they were difficult to design.

That said, Keller hinted that something could be on the way: “I think we’ve got a route to do that.”

Overwatch has experimented with melee heroes a bit before with Genji’s Dragon Blade ultimate, Doomfist’s kit, Reinhardt’s hammer, and the infamous support hero Brigitte.

However, none of those characters featured a “gigantic sword” akin to something wielded by FF7’s Sephiroth, which would have significant range despite being melee-based.

Interestingly, Keller teased that Hero 45 was hidden in the recent Spotlight teaser and it could very well be the sword user in question.

“That drawing on the far right is probably the hero 45/s20 teaser? I see hair and a sword-a tank? Another knight? It also looks like one of those chibi drawings,” one user noted with a screen grab.

We’ll have to see if this teaser ends up being Hero 45 or if they’re elsewhere in the Spotlight, but it sounds like a sword-based hero is something players can expect to see in the future.