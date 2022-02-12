Overwatch 2 beta screenshots allegedly leaked ahead of reveal

A new leak purportedly showing images of the Overwatch 2 beta and a hero select screen for the sequel with several new heroes included is causing a ton of debate among players.

Overwatch 2 has been in development for what seems like forever, but some new leaks could be a breath of fresh air for players and fans if they prove to be legit.

These latest supposed leaks show a screen prompting players to download the beta and a hero select screen — each showing a number of brand new heroes.

Brand new Overwatch 2 heroes revealed?

The first image shows the main Overwatch screen, with a banner announcing the Overwatch 2 open beta has arrived. Along with a button to download the beta, there’s also a list of three new heroes supposedly available in it: Junker Queen and Mauga who have both been all but confirmed as upcoming heroes, and another blonde character that’s less well-known.

She seems to resemble Brit, a hero that was included in the pitch for Prometheus, which was what the game was called before it was Overwatch. She, according to supposed leaks in the comments, operates like pilot D.Va with drones that heal, cleanse, and amplify damage.

Next, the Reddit post shows a hero select screen, with four new heroes, which is from a separate leak than the first Overwatch 2 beta image. Magua and ‘The Queen’ are both here, along with Sojourn, who we knew was coming with Overwatch 2 already.

The new hero in this image though is called ‘Yokai’ — who resembles an early iteration of Sombra — and there’s no sign of Brit to be seen. There are already several possible references to a fox spirit hero in Overwatch already, particularly on the Kanezaka Deathmatch map.

However, there being discrepancies between the two images probably means one has to be wrong, or just a flat-out fake. Either way, unless Blizzard addresses these leaks, which is unlikely, we won’t know for sure.

That being said though it’s important to keep in mind that these are unofficial leaks, and to take them with a grain of salt. With the complete radio silence on Overwatch 2 from Blizzard, for all we know they both could be completely made up.

This is the second leak in as many days though, but with slightly different information coming out each time. The previous leak from Feb 11 claimed that the Overwatch 2 beta would be starting in late February, and then the next day these show up.

Legit or not, these leaks do show that Overwatch fans are starving for new content. If there’s even a hint of truth to any of these, early access to Overwatch 2 might actually be arriving sometime soon, which would definitely be good news for the community, no matter which new heroes we end up getting.