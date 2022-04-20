Overwatch 2 battle pass and possible PvE details discovered by dataminers

Overwatch 2 data miners have already begun dissecting the game’s code and have discovered plenty of details ahead of the beta release.

The upcoming Overwatch 2 beta will specialize exclusively on PvP multiplayer content by bringing in 5v5 gameplay, reworked characters, new maps, a Push game mode and one new hero: Sojourn.

However, there is still a lot of things the developers have not revealed yet, and one of the biggest is the possibility of a battle pass – something that has been rumored for quite some time.

Now, with Overwatch 2 almost here and the beta in sight, dataminers have found evidence suggesting that a battle pass will be in the upcoming game… and they even found some story mode features, to boot.

OOO Look OW2 has a Battle Pass system pic.twitter.com/DoL9f5hqG7 — Helba (@Helba_The_AI) April 20, 2022

Dataminers find battle pass in Overwatch 2 files

After downloading the beta and accessing some files, dataminer ‘Helba’ was able to find “ClientInLobbyBattlePass,” seemingly confirming its existence.

A battle pass has been a hot topic in the Overwatch community, with players wanting the feature to replace the current loot box system.

Previously, official concept art showed off a possible new menu UI that included a battle pass, but players were unsure still skeptical on if it would actually be added to the game.

That said, it’s still unclear whether or not a battle pass will actually be functional during the beta or if Blizzard is saving it for the full release of Overwatch 2 down the line.

The member x9 in my Discord discovered some strings in the binary that look to be linked to PvE in Overwatch 2 pic.twitter.com/8Iv1M9wDJ3 — Helba (@Helba_The_AI) April 20, 2022

Overwatch 2 PvE features discovered?

Along with the battle pass, a member of Helba’s Discord revealed that they found things possibly related to PvE, as well.

Of note, some of the code includes the words “unlocked heroes,” “hero shards,” and “role shards.”

It’s not yet known how “shards” will function or if they could be some form of currency in the new game, but having them tied to both heroes and roles is quite interesting and we’ll have to see how things play out.

Of course, with the beta being for PvP, don’t expect to learn more about these PvE story details from Blizzard for awhile – but if this recent datamine is anything to go off, Overwatch 2 is shaping up to be quite different from the original.