Overwatch 2 bans over 500,000 cheaters and console’s “worst” M&K abusers

The Overwatch 2 devs have acknowledged the game has a problem with cheaters, but are actively combatting the issue by banning over half a million accounts.

Cheaters have been an issue in Overwatch 2 since launch with some nefarious users taking advantage of wall hacks and aimbots to wreak havoc in ranked.

As it turns out, the devs have been hard at work dealing with this cheating infestation and as a result, over 500,000 accounts have been banned.

“Today, we’re pleased to announce we have banned over 500,000 accounts that have been found to be cheating. We have also suspended or banned over 40,000 accounts that intentionally group up with cheating accounts as well,” Blizzard said in a blog post.

According to the devs, they’re developing more anti-cheat technologies and finding ways to take out tools such as aimbots to prevent cheating before it can happen.

Blizzard The Overwatch team has been stepping up to police cheating.

Blizzard further said its efforts to tackle mouse and keyboard users on console have proven fruitful with thousands of the “worst offenders” have been banned.

“Players who attempt to use an unapproved peripheral will now lose access to Competitive Play and will be relegated to the PC input pool for all unranked game modes. This has greatly improved the quality of ranked play for those who play on console,” the developers explained.

For many years, ximmers had plagued Overwatch on Xbox and PlayStation making matches unfair at the highest ranks, but now, much of that problem seems to have been rectified.

These improvements come as the OW2 team revealed changes to the avoid as teammate feature, subsequently greatly enhancing the quality of games by giving players more control over who they get on their teams.

With Season 12 coming on August 20, these updates could make it the season with the least amount of cheaters yet.