Overwatch 2 bans over 100,000 cheaters in crackdown on aimbots and wallhacks

Blizzard has taken serious action against 100,000 cheaters in Overwatch as the battle against aimbots and wallhacks continues.

Cheating in Overwatch 2 has taken a big hit since its launch thanks to Defense Matrix, an initiative to remove toxicity and make OW2 a more fair experience.

In a new update, the developers shed some insight into how things are improving in-game as more players report nefarious cheat users and abuse of chat.

According to the devs, there have been significant actions taken against hackers every single week in their ongoing efforts to stop cheaters from prospering.

Up to 5,000 OW2 cheaters banned every week

The blog post states that since the launch of Overwatch 2 in 2022, over 100,000 accounts have been penalized after being found to use a variety of cheats.

“In most cases, these accounts have been permanently banned,” they said.

Additionally, “regularly issued ban waves” have resulted in up to 5,000 accounts every week and are targeting widely used hacks.

The Overwatch 2 team further stated that they’re taking the battle to unauthorized cheats themselves, saying that they’re confronting them to prevent their use in the game.

Although Blizzard didn’t elaborate, this could be similar to how Activision sued Warzone cheat provider EngineOwning for causing “millions of dollars” in damages.

The OW2 team went on to say that players should continue to report suspicious and toxic activity, noting that a bug had prevented some from receiving a notification when their reports would result in action being taken.