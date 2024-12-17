Overwatch 2 & Avatar: The Last Airbender event: How to earn free rewards

As part of the Overwatch 2 and Avatar: The Last Airbender crossover event, players can earn an Epic Katara skin for Mei by completing a series of simple challenges.

On December 17, Blizzard re-introduced 6v6 in a limited-time game mode. The development team made wide-sweeping balance changes to account for the new squad sizes. This included increasing the base health regeneration timer and and changing Tank and Damage role passive abilities.

In addition, just about every Hero got slightly re-worked to fit the new meta. On top of the lengthy patch notes, the update also kicked off the start of the Avatar: The Last Airbender event.

Players can purchase the Zenyatta, Venture, Genji, Orisa, and Kiriko Avatar: The Last skins in the shop. However, Mei’s Katara skin can be earned for free by completing challenges.

All Overwatch 2 & Avatar: The Last Airbender event challenges

Here is a list of the challenges and how to complete them.

Challenge name How to complete Rewards Waterbending Master Complete 7 Avatar: The Last Airbender event challenges – Mei Katara Epic Skin

– Waterbending Emote My Cabbages! Complete 10 Avatar: The Last Airbender event challenges – Cabbage Merchant Player Title

– 5,000 Battle Pass XP Water Tribe Warrior Complete 20 games (Wins grant double progress) – Love is brightest Voice Line

– 2,500 Battle Pass XP Air Nomad Complete 40 games (Wins grant double progress) – Great good and great evil Voice Line

– 2,500 Battle Pass XP Earth Kingdom Soldier Complete 60 games (Wins grant double progress) – Let’s break some rules Voice Line

– 2,500 Battle Pass Kyoshi Warrior Complete 80 games (Wins grant double progress) – I’m a warrior Voice Line

– 2,500 Battle Pass XP Spirit Water Savior Heal 30,000 damage (Excludes Total Mayhem and co-op modes) – Water Tribes Weapon Charm

– 2,500 Battle Pass XP Lightning Wielder Deal 30,000 damage with weapons (Excludes Total Mayhem and co-op modes) – Fire Nation Weapon Charm

– 2,500 Battle Pass XP Metalbending Guru Mitigate 30,000 damage (Excludes Total Mayhem and co-op modes) – Earth Kingdom Weapon Charm

– 2,500 Battle Pass XP The Last Airbender Deal 30,000 damage with abilities (Excludes Total Mayhem and co-op modes) – Air Temples Weapon Charm

– 2,500 Battle Pass XP Cabbage Connoisseur Earn 30 assists/saves (Excludes Total Mayhem and co-op modes) – Cabbage Weapon Charm

– Cabbagemari Souvenir Master Of The Elements Use your Ultimate 50 times (Excludes Total Mayhem and co-op modes) – Katara Mei Name Card

– 5,000 Battle Pass XP

That’s everything we know about the Avatar: The Last Airbender event. For more, check out how to get the 2024 Winter Wonderland Twitch Drops.