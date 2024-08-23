Overwatch 2 Aug 23 patch notes: Juno buffed already, Illari & Tracer nerfed

An Overwatch 2 hotfix patch has gone live on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles with some quick updates to heroes for Season 12.

Season 12 went live earlier in August and introduced the game’s newest support hero in Juno, the Clash game mode and a slew of balance changes across the board.

Upon her launch, players immediately criticized Juno as being too weak, resulting in Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson confirming there were “some things we want to look at feels wise.”

Article continues after ad

The latest patch gives Juno a bit more power to her kit by increasing the damage of her primary fire and reducing the cooldown of her Glide Boost by two whole seconds.

Elsewhere, the seemingly meta-resilient Tracer is getting her damage lowered just a touch, dropping from 6 to 5.5.

Finally, Illari is getting some sizable changes as her damage is dropping from 75 to 70 on a maxed-charged Solar Rifle shot while the weapon’s minimum damage is also lowered to 20.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The patch doesn’t address any of the concerns players are currently experiencing with the Clash game mode as users have expressed frustration with allies staying on the point, as well as teams earning a point for retaking an objective near their own spawn.

Blizzard Juno is buffed already.

There’s no word as to when or if we’ll see more changes to Clash, but at least for supports worried about the state of Juno, the devs decided to make some quick adjustments to her kit only days after S12 went live.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes – August 23, 2024

Damage

Tracer

Pulse Pistols Damage reduced from 6 to 5.5



Support

Illari

Solar Rifle Maximum damage reduced from 75 to 70 Minimum damage reduced from 25 to 20



Juno